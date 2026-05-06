Pocket FM cuts about 10% of workforce to improve efficiency
Pocket FM, the audio storytelling app, has let go of about 100 to 130 employees (roughly 10% of its team) in a move to improve efficiency, with a focus on increasing revenue per staff.
Most affected staff are either on severance due to inactive roles or have been asked to improve performance.
Pocket FM hits $450 million ARR
There is talk that more layoffs (up to 15% of the workforce) could happen by June 2026, and some employees may lose access to internal systems by July 2026.
Meanwhile, over 2,000 contract workers (including designers and content writers) are being shifted onto Quess Corp.'s payroll as Pocket FM partners with them for smoother operations.
Despite the shakeup, Pocket FM recently hit $450 million in annual recurring revenue and is eyeing new funding at a $1.5 billion-to-$2 billion valuation, fueled by its AI-driven content and global reach.