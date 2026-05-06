Pocket FM cuts about 10% of workforce to improve efficiency

Pocket FM hits $450 million ARR

There is talk that more layoffs (up to 15% of the workforce) could happen by June 2026, and some employees may lose access to internal systems by July 2026.

Meanwhile, over 2,000 contract workers (including designers and content writers) are being shifted onto Quess Corp.'s payroll as Pocket FM partners with them for smoother operations.

Despite the shakeup, Pocket FM recently hit $450 million in annual recurring revenue and is eyeing new funding at a $1.5 billion-to-$2 billion valuation, fueled by its AI-driven content and global reach.