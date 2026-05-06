Poonawalla Fincorp posts ₹254.79cr March quarter profit, shares jump 6%

Poonawalla Fincorp rebounds, FY profit ₹541.81cr

Net interest income for the fourth quarter soared 78.5% to ₹1,276 crore, and margins improved to 9.05%.

After a tough fiscal 2025, Poonawalla bounced back with a full-year profit of ₹541.81 crore (compared to last year's loss).

CEO Arvind Kapil credited "supported by expanding yields and improving operating efficiency" for the turnaround and said the focus now is on smart investments for steady growth, even as the board decided not to pay out a dividend this year to keep cash in hand.