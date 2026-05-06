Poonawalla Fincorp posts ₹254.79cr March quarter profit, shares jump 6%
Poonawalla Fincorp just posted its quarterly profit, sending its shares up 6% on Wednesday.
The company's net profit for the March quarter hit ₹254.79 crore, way up from last year's ₹62.33 crore.
Investors responded quickly, with the stock peaking at ₹465 before trading at ₹449.90 at 10.07am.
Poonawalla Fincorp rebounds, FY profit ₹541.81cr
Net interest income for the fourth quarter soared 78.5% to ₹1,276 crore, and margins improved to 9.05%.
After a tough fiscal 2025, Poonawalla bounced back with a full-year profit of ₹541.81 crore (compared to last year's loss).
CEO Arvind Kapil credited "supported by expanding yields and improving operating efficiency" for the turnaround and said the focus now is on smart investments for steady growth, even as the board decided not to pay out a dividend this year to keep cash in hand.