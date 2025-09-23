Porter delivers first profit as revenue surges 57% in FY25

Bengaluru -based on-demand logistics start-up Porter has reported a massive 57% jump in its operating revenue for the fiscal year 2025. The company's revenue stood at ₹4,306 crore during the period, according to financial statements filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). This revenue growth is part of Porter's overall financial improvement, which also includes turning a net loss in FY24 into a net profit in FY25.

Profit milestone Porter turns net profit for the first time Along with the revenue surge, Porter also managed to turn profitable in FY25. The company reported a net profit of ₹55 crore for the year. This is a major turnaround from its performance in fiscal 2024 when it had posted a loss of ₹96 crore. The improvement comes as a result of Porter's strategic expansion into new categories and geographies over the past year. The company currently has a presence in more than 25 cities.

Business model Full-stack logistics platform Porter has established itself as a full-stack, multi-category logistics platform. The company offers services like last-mile delivery, parcel movement, and intercity relocations through a single app. This unique business model is likely to have contributed to its revenue growth over the past year and potentially helped it capture a larger share of the market.

Cost management Efficient cost management strategy Despite the rapid expansion and revenue growth, Porter's expenses have only increased by 50% to ₹4,286 crore. The company has managed to keep its costs in check even as it expands into new categories and geographies. This efficient cost management strategy has contributed to the company's profitability in FY25.