Power Grid board meets May 16 to review financial results
Business
Power Grid's board is gearing up for a big meeting on May 16, where they'll review how the company did financially in the last quarter and full year ending March 2026.
The Audit Committee will take a close look first, then the board will make the final call.
Analysts expect Q4 sales ₹12,943.3 cr
They'll also consider recommending a final dividend for FY 2025-26, if any, so that's something investors are watching.
Meanwhile, analysts expect profits and sales to keep climbing, with net sales likely hitting ₹12,943.3 crore for the fourth quarter.