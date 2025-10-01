Praruh Technologies makes stock market debut today

The company specializes in integrating tech systems—think hardware, software, data centers, security, and audio-video solutions—for big clients like Delhi Metro and Airport Authority of India. Their approach blends technical know-how with a strong service mindset to deliver reliable solutions.

Looking ahead, the stock's performance hinges on growth management

Anchor investors put in ₹6.7 crore during the IPO.

For FY25 (the current financial year), Praruh clocked ₹62.6 crore in revenue—a modest 2% rise from last year.

