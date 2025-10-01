Praruh Technologies makes stock market debut today
Praruh Technologies, a key player in the ICT space, is making its stock market debut on the BSE SME segment today.
Its IPO, open from September 24-26, was subscribed 1.2 times and raised ₹23.5 crore by offering 37.3 lakh fresh shares at ₹60-₹63 each.
The company specializes in integrating tech systems
The company specializes in integrating tech systems—think hardware, software, data centers, security, and audio-video solutions—for big clients like Delhi Metro and Airport Authority of India.
Their approach blends technical know-how with a strong service mindset to deliver reliable solutions.
Looking ahead, the stock's performance hinges on growth management
Anchor investors put in ₹6.7 crore during the IPO.
For FY25 (the current financial year), Praruh clocked ₹62.6 crore in revenue—a modest 2% rise from last year.
Going forward, how well the stock performs will depend on how they manage growth and stay profitable in a tough ICT market.