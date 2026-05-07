Pronto raises $45 million Series B and $20 million, doubles to $200 million

Pronto expands, faces supply challenges

The new funds will help Pronto expand its operations and reach more cities across India's massive home services market.

Right now, they're active in 10 cities with 26,000 daily bookings but are working through supply challenges, even as their partner network jumped from 1,440 to 6,500 pros since January.

CEO Anjali Sardana says she's optimistic about stabilizing their workforce soon and plans to roll out structured B2B services within two years: "We want to provide a more structured and organized offering to B2B customers rather than just a B2B staffing business."