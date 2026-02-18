Provenance AI names founder as CEO, hits $7 million valuation Business Feb 18, 2026

Provenance AI, the startup using real-time AI and blockchain to fight misinformation, just named its founder Mohith Agadi as CEO. This comes right after the company hit a $7 million valuation.

Next up, Agadi will represent Provenance AI at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where he'll push for smarter, more responsible use of artificial intelligence.