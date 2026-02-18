Provenance AI names founder as CEO, hits $7 million valuation
Provenance AI, the startup using real-time AI and blockchain to fight misinformation, just named its founder Mohith Agadi as CEO. This comes right after the company hit a $7 million valuation.
Next up, Agadi will represent Provenance AI at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where he'll push for smarter, more responsible use of artificial intelligence.
Provenance AI is tackling the global misinformation challenge
AI-generated misinformation is now a top global risk—something even the World Economic Forum is worried about.
With businesses expected to spend over $30 billion fighting fake news by 2028, Provenance AI's tech helps by tracing where info comes from and checking what's true before it spreads.
Agadi's mission to build a better, more responsible AI
Since launching their fact-checker on X in late 2025, Provenance AI has done over 6,600 fact-checks across 46 countries and reached nearly 7 million views.
Agadi started the company to tackle misinformation head-on; now as CEO—with fresh funding—he'll focus on building better tools and making their platform work in more languages worldwide.