PVR Inox Q3 profit surges 166% to ₹96cr

Revenue growth

Along with the profit surge, PVR Inox also reported a 9% increase in its revenue for Q3 FY26. The company posted a consolidated revenue of ₹1,879.8 crore, a growth of 9% as against ₹1,717.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. During Q3 FY26, PVR Inox expanded its footprint by adding 20 new screens while closing three underperforming ones. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, the company added 62 screens and exited 11 loss-making locations.