PVR Inox Q3 profit surges 166% to ₹96cr
What's the story
PVR Inox, India's leading cinema chain operator, has announced a whopping 166.5% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY26. The company's consolidated profit for Q3 FY26 stood at ₹95.7 crore, up from ₹35.9 crore in the same period last year. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the profit after tax (PAT) was lower by 9.4% from ₹105.7 crore posted during September quarter of the current fiscal year (FY26).
Revenue growth
Along with the profit surge, PVR Inox also reported a 9% increase in its revenue for Q3 FY26. The company posted a consolidated revenue of ₹1,879.8 crore, a growth of 9% as against ₹1,717.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. During Q3 FY26, PVR Inox expanded its footprint by adding 20 new screens while closing three underperforming ones. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, the company added 62 screens and exited 11 loss-making locations.