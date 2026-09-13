Why PwC India, US are creating a joint venture
What's the story
PwC India and PwC US have announced a joint venture to combine their advisory capabilities in India and the US. The new platform will serve clients across the globe by integrating market relationships, industry expertise, and delivery into one team. This strategic move aims to provide seamless access to a wide range of capabilities for clients worldwide.
Enhanced service
Joint venture to be owned and governed by both entities
The joint venture will be owned and governed by both PwC US and PwC India.
Paul Griggs, Senior Partner and CEO of PwC US, said the move is about bringing together their advisory talent in India with that of PwC US.
He emphasized that this isn't just about where work gets done but about building something unique for clients around their biggest opportunities.
Strategic support
It will provide strategic support to US-headquartered enterprises
The new platform will provide strategic support to US-headquartered enterprises with Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India.
It will also strengthen PwC's service delivery across major global trade flows and foster innovation as AI continues to transform work delivery.
The joint venture will cover all aspects, from strategy and transformation through technology, engineering, and AI.
New entity
JV creates separate consulting entity within PwC India operation
The joint venture will create a separate consulting-focused entity within the broader PwC India operation.
This comes as competition for consulting and technology consulting assignments intensifies among the Big Four, tech consultants, and strategy firms.
The arrangement will give PwC a larger common pool of resources for global mandates while allowing its Indian business to tap into global capabilities and partners more readily.