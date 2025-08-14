Quick commerce: Swiggy Instamart bumps Zepto out of number 2

Competition keeps heating up

This is a big comeback for Swiggy after months behind Zepto, who had climbed to second place last November.

While Zepto has been tightening its budget as it looks to raise up to $500 million and eyeing a possible IPO in the future, Swiggy is doubling down on growing Instamart as its losses start to even out.

The competition keeps heating up too, with Flipkart Minutes and Tata's BigBasket jumping into the mix.