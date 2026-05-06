QuTwo raises $29 million, valued at $380 million to build QuTwo OS

QuTwo's quantum-inspired tech nets $23 million revenue

QuTwo's tech uses quantum-inspired tricks to boost performance on everyday chips; already landing them $23 million in committed revenue and deals with companies like Zalando.

Backed by investors like Yuri Milner and Niklas Zennstrom, they've also expanded into Sweden and hired 50 new scientists.

Their goal? To become Europe's go-to for next-generation AI in fields like gaming, cars, and life sciences.