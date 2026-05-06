QuTwo raises $29 million, valued at $380 million to build QuTwo OS
Business
QuTwo, a Finnish AI startup founded by Peter Sarlin (ex-Silo AI), has been valued at $380 million after raising $29 million from big-name investors.
The fresh funding will help them build out QuTwo OS, a platform that lets businesses run tasks across both regular and quantum computers.
QuTwo's quantum-inspired tech nets $23 million revenue
QuTwo's tech uses quantum-inspired tricks to boost performance on everyday chips; already landing them $23 million in committed revenue and deals with companies like Zalando.
Backed by investors like Yuri Milner and Niklas Zennstrom, they've also expanded into Sweden and hired 50 new scientists.
Their goal? To become Europe's go-to for next-generation AI in fields like gaming, cars, and life sciences.