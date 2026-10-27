E20 controversy 'paid campaign': Gadkari after Centre clears E100 pathway
What's the story
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has dismissed the controversy over 20% ethanol-blended petrol, also known as E20 fuel, calling it a "paid campaign." His comments came after the government notified amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, allowing flex-fuel vehicles that can run on up to E100 (nearly pure ethanol). Speaking at an event, Gadkari said, "Three months ago, huge noise (khub haala) was made against the E20...,now rage against E20 fuel is over...It was a paid campaign."
Changes
Vehicles certified for these fuels must meet emission requirements
The amendments update the emission certification provisions by expressly including E100 alongside E85.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said vehicles certified for these fuels must meet the emission and safety requirements applicable to their category.
It clarified that E85/E100 is intended only for vehicles specifically designed and certified to use it and will not be applicable to the other vehicles generally available in the market or used to date.
Highway assurance
Gadkari assures on highway conditions
Gadkari also addressed public concerns over poor highway conditions, saying he has reviewed 700-800 projects recently.
He assured that there would be no compromise on highway quality and promised that users won't face any inconvenience in the next two years.
Gadkari said the recently opened Delhi-Dehradun corridor had reduced travel time between the two from seven hours to two hours, adding the next project would improve connectivity to Haridwar.
Haridwar
80-85% of work on Char Dham road project completed
"So that way, now in the next month we are going to open Delhi to Haridwar," he said.
On the Char Dham road project, Gadkari said 80-85% of the work had been completed and traffic to destinations in Uttarakhand had increased threefold.
"I am just giving you the example of Char Dham or South India Trail Grail. 80-85% of the project we have completed, and now the traffic from Delhi to Badrinath, Kedarnath...is increased by three times more," he said.