Railway stocks are on a winning streak ahead of Union Budget
Railway stocks continued their winning streak this Friday, with IRCTC, RVNL, and IRFC all jumping as investors bet big on more government spending in the upcoming Union Budget 2026.
Shares like RVNL shot up almost 9% by mid-morning.
Why does this matter?
After a rough year where railway stocks lost up to half their value and wiped out ₹1.32 lakh crore in investor wealth, this rally feels like a comeback moment.
With talk of ₹1.3 trillion possibly being set aside for rail safety and upgrades—and fresh fare hikes kicking in—investors are hoping for better days ahead.
What's fueling the surge?
It's all about pre-Budget optimism: investors expect major infrastructure boosts, plus new fare hikes could lift railway revenues.
Trading volumes have spiked too—IRCON traded way above its usual average—showing that excitement is definitely back on track.