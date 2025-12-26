Train ticket prices increase from today: Check updated fares

The Indian Railways has announced a nationwide fare hike, effective from today. This is the second such increase in six months and is expected to generate around ₹600 crore in additional revenue this year. The revised fares will apply to long-distance train travel across the country, with passengers traveling 500km in non-AC coaches paying approximately ₹10 extra.

Increase specifics Fare hike details and rationale The Indian Railways has increased fares for Mail and Express trains in non-AC coaches by 2 paise per km. AC class fares have also been hiked by the same amount. The Ministry of Railways said this increase was necessary to meet rising manpower costs. Over the last decade, Indian Railways has significantly expanded its network and operations, reaching even remote areas of the country.

Exemptions No changes for suburban services and season tickets The Railway Ministry clarified that there will be no change in fares for suburban services and season tickets, including both suburban and non-suburban routes. For ordinary non-AC (non-suburban) services, the fares have been revised in a graded manner across second class ordinary, sleeper class ordinary, and first class ordinary. This is part of their effort to balance passenger affordability with operational sustainability.