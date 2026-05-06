Rane (Madras) Ltd Q4 FY26 profits ₹37cr revenue up 16%
Business
Rane (Madras) Ltd just dropped its Q4 FY26 results, and profits soared to ₹37 crore, more than five times higher than last year's ₹6.5 crore.
Revenue also climbed 16% to hit ₹1,052 crore, thanks to a surge in both domestic and international demand.
Rane sees sales surge invests ₹53cr
Higher offtake across vehicle segments meant domestic sales rose 11%, while international sales shot up 27%, especially for steering products.
The company also boosted its aftermarket business by 16%.
On top of that, Rane invested ₹53 crore this quarter to expand production and landed new business deals, rounding out a year where net profit more than doubled and shareholders are recommended for a ₹16 per share dividend.