Rane (Madras) Ltd Q4 FY26 profits ₹37cr revenue up 16%

Rane sees sales surge invests ₹53cr

Higher offtake across vehicle segments meant domestic sales rose 11%, while international sales shot up 27%, especially for steering products.

The company also boosted its aftermarket business by 16%.

On top of that, Rane invested ₹53 crore this quarter to expand production and landed new business deals, rounding out a year where net profit more than doubled and shareholders are recommended for a ₹16 per share dividend.