RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. The decision was announced by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday. He said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) arrived at this conclusion after a detailed assessment of evolving macroeconomic conditions and the overall economic outlook.

Global factors Near-term domestic inflation, growth outlook remain positive: Malhotra Malhotra noted that external headwinds have intensified since the last policy meeting. However, he also highlighted that the successful completion of recent trade deals bodes well for the economic outlook. He said, "Overall, the near-term domestic inflation and growth outlook remain positive." The unchanged repo rate means the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate stays at 5%, while Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and Bank Rate remain at 5.5%.

Policy balance MPC's decision reflects careful balancing of domestic economic conditions The MPC's decision reflects a careful balancing of domestic economic conditions against global uncertainties. While growth and inflation trends at home remain supportive, the committee has remained cautious in view of global developments and shifting monetary policy signals from major economies. In February 2026, major central banks' monetary policy decisions showed clear divergence. The US Federal Reserve and Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged after a series of rate cuts in 2025.

