RBI likely to hold rates in February: SBI

Ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) 's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the State Bank of India (SBI) has predicted that the central bank is likely to maintain its current stance on repo rates. The prediction comes in light of persistent global economic uncertainty, pressure on government bond yields, and volatility in domestic currency. The RBI MPC announcement is scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026.

Economic pressures Macroeconomic challenges persist The SBI report emphasized that despite previous rate cuts by the MPC, the central bank is likely to keep rates unchanged in its February policy. This is due to macroeconomic and global challenges that continue to persist. The report also noted that government bond yields have been hardening in recent times, even after the RBI eased its policy rates.

Trade impact Trade agreements may boost India's export competitiveness The SBI report also highlighted major economic developments since the last RBI MPC in December, including the finalization of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and a US-India trade deal. These agreements have resulted in a significant reduction of tariffs on Indian goods, with the US cutting its tariff on India to 18%. The report said these moves are likely to boost export competitiveness and improve trade prospects for India.

