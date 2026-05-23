RBI sold $53.1 billion in FY26 (the fiscal year ended March 2026) to stabilize the rupee Business May 23, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $53.1 billion in FY26 (the fiscal year ended March 2026) to keep the rupee from swinging too wildly, way more than the $41.1 billion in FY25 (the previous fiscal year).

Even though they sometimes bought dollars, RBI mostly stepped in as a seller, making it clear they're serious about keeping things stable.