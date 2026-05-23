RBI sold $53.1 billion in FY26 (the fiscal year ended March 2026) to stabilize the rupee
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $53.1 billion in FY26 (the fiscal year ended March 2026) to keep the rupee from swinging too wildly, way more than the $41.1 billion in FY25 (the previous fiscal year).
Even though they sometimes bought dollars, RBI mostly stepped in as a seller, making it clear they're serious about keeping things stable.
Bankers estimate RBI ₹50,000 cr
Bankers estimate RBI could have made about ₹50,000 crore from these moves since dollars were originally bought when the rupee was stronger.
Gold prices helped cushion the blow, but despite all this action, including peak sales in October 2025 and a currency swap announcement, the country's foreign exchange reserves still dropped by $8.1 billion in the week ended May 15, 2026 (mid-May 2026).