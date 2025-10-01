RBI strengthens grievance system to improve complaint resolution and services

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is revamping its consumer grievance redressal system, including Rural Co-operative banks under the Ombudsman scheme. The move was announced by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on October 1, 2025. The changes are aimed at making complaint resolution more effective and improving service standards for consumers.

Mechanism upgrade Strengthening internal ombudsman systems The RBI is also strengthening the internal ombudsman systems of regulated entities (REs) such as banks. This is to ensure that their grievance redressal systems are more effective. Malhotra said, "The Internal Ombudsman mechanism is proposed to be strengthened to make grievance redressal by regulated entities more effective." He added that the RBI Ombudsman Scheme is being revised for improved grievance redress.

Grievance escalation Two-tier structure for grievance redressal The RBI is also considering a two-tier structure within REs for grievance redressal before it escalates to the Internal Ombudsman (IO). This move is aimed at providing a meaningful and timely resolution of customer grievances within the REs. A draft of the Master Direction outlining these revisions will be published shortly for public feedback, further improving service standards and consumer confidence.

Scheme details RB-IOS launched in November 2021 The Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS), 2021, launched on November 12, 2021, provides customers of REs a speedy and cost-effective alternative grievance redress mechanism. The scheme currently covers commercial banks, regional rural banks, and scheduled primary (urban) co-operative banks with deposits of ₹50 crore and above. It also includes select non-banking financial companies and credit information companies.