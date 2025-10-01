RBI proposes measures to boost rupee's global presence

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced new measures to promote the use of the Indian rupee (INR) in cross-border transactions. The move is part of a broader strategy to internationalize the currency. The government has been working for months to make the rupee more widely accepted and used in global trade, finance, and investment.

Strategic proposals AD banks can now lend INR to non-residents RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has proposed three key measures to globalize the rupee. The first is that authorized dealer (AD) banks will now be allowed to lend in INR to non-residents from Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka for trade-related transactions. This is expected to deepen trade settlement in rupee with these neighboring economies.

Currency stability Establishing reference rates for major trading partner currencies The second measure proposed by the RBI is to establish transparent reference rates for currencies of India's major trading partners. This is aimed at making pricing more predictable and strengthening the use of the rupee in invoicing and settlement of international trade. The move comes as part of India's efforts to present the rupee as a stable currency on the global stage.