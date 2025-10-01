RBI takes steps to help exporters hit by US tariffs

What's more?

Alongside these changes, the RBI is making it simpler for small exporters and importers by easing paperwork in export/import data systems.

Now, banks can settle bills under ₹10 lakh based on exporter declarations alone, cutting down on red tape.

The RBI is also proposing updates to FEMA rules to make it easier for non-residents to set up shop in India—good news if you're dreaming of doing business across borders!