Gold prices hit record high as US government shuts down

Gold prices hit a record high on Wednesday, fueled by fears of the impact of US government shutdown and weak labor data. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,872.87 per ounce at 2:06am GMT while US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.7% to $3,901.40. The dollar index hovered near a one-week low, making dollar-priced gold more affordable for overseas buyers.

Legislative impact US government shutdown fuels demand for safe-haven assets The US government faces a shutdown due to a political deadlock over a short-term spending measure. Republicans in the House passed a Continuing Resolution to fund the government through November 21, but the Senate did not approve it. A shutdown doesn't mean the government is out of money, only that it lacks legal authority to spend on many programs. President Trump has also threatened additional federal workforce cuts, fueling uncertainty and driving investors toward safe-haven assets like gold.

Market predictions Fed likely to cut rates Recent US labor data has shown a slight increase in job openings for August but a decline in hiring. This indicates softening labor market conditions and strengthens the case for further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Traders are now pricing in a 97% chance of a 25-basis-point cut this month and a 76% chance in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.