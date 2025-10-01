Sensex gains 660 points, Nifty finally breaks 8-day slump
Sensex jumped 660 points on Wednesday to trade at 80,928 as of 12:10pm while Nifty added 185 points—finally breaking an eight-day slump.
Gains were broad, with auto, private banking, pharma, and media stocks all pushing higher.
RBI holds repo rate at 5.5%
The RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5% and trimmed its inflation outlook for FY26 to 2.6%, while nudging up GDP growth hopes to 6.8%.
This steady approach reassured investors and encouraged more buying as recent tax tweaks, according to Ajay Lakhotia, have already boosted demand.
Tata Motors surges on plans to split business
Tata Motors climbed over 3% after splitting its commercial and passenger vehicle businesses into separately listed entities—a move aimed at unlocking value for shareholders.
This helped drive up auto stocks, while sectors like media and private banks also saw gains.