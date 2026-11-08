Reddit user fired for automating work refuses to train replacement
Business
An employee went viral on Reddit after revealing they were let go for turning 6 hours of daily tasks into just 1 by automating their work.
The twist? After firing them, the company asked the employee to train their own replacement, something they flat-out refused to do.
This sparked a huge debate online about whether that was fair or even ethical.
Reddit divided over automation and professionalism
Reddit users are divided: some support the employee's decision not to help out after being let go, while others say it's still important to stay professional and consider things like severance or helping future coworkers.
The story highlights bigger questions about what happens when people make themselves too efficient at work and how automation is shaking up job security for everyone.