REITs can now borrow directly from banks: What it means

Why this matters

This change could mean cheaper, longer-term loans for REITs—one senior banking official suggested lending rates could be around 7-8%, compared with 10-12% in the broader real estate sector.

That means more money for them to grow and invest in office or retail spaces, and potentially higher dividends for investors.

As Vimal Nadar from Colliers India put it, this is likely to boost cash flows and returns.

The Indian REITs Association even called it "landmark"—so if you're following real estate or thinking about investing, this makes things a lot more interesting.