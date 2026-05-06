Reliance Industries pauses Jamnagar domestic refinery for May safety upgrades
Business
Reliance Industries is taking its domestic tariff area refinery at Jamnagar offline for a likely to last about four weeks this May to handle safety checks and upgrades.
The timing is no accident: it is lined up right after Nayara Energy's nearby refinery comes back online, so there is no gap in fuel production.
Indian refiners boosted LPG output 40%
Despite worries about the West Asia crisis (and most of India's LPG imports passing through the tense Strait of Hormuz), officials say we are covered.
Domestic refiners have boosted LPG output by 40%, now meeting over half of our demand locally.
The government also promises gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel supplies will stay steady throughout the shutdown.