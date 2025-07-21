Next Article
Renault appoints Stephane Deblaise as new CEO for India
Renault just picked Stephane Deblaise as the new CEO for its India business, starting September 1, 2025.
He'll be steering Renault's strategy here, showing how much the company values the Indian market in its global plans.
All local teams will now report directly to him.
Deblaise's role in Renault's India plans
Deblaise was recently leading Renault Korea, where he helped turn it into a global hub for car development.
In India, he'll work closely with Francois Provost from the global team and get support from Venkatram Mamillapalle on corporate affairs.
This move is part of Renault's plan to boost innovation and strengthen its position in India.