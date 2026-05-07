Robinhood's Ventures Fund I on NYSE draws 150,000+ retail investors
Business
Robinhood launched Ventures Fund I in March, a public venture fund on the NYSE, and more than 150,000 retail investors have already jumped in.
Retail investors can buy into private tech companies like OpenAI, Stripe, Databricks, and Oura through a publicly traded fund listed on the NYSE.
Fund removes accreditation, offers daily liquidity
This fund ditches old-school barriers like accreditation rules and profit-sharing fees.
Investors get daily liquidity and lower costs than typical venture capital funds.
CEO Vlad Tenev calls it a public traded venture capital firm with daily liquidity because it gives regular investors early access to high-growth startups, something usually reserved for insiders, as more companies delay going public.