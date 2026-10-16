Rules to regulate airfares have been finalised, Centre tells SC
What's the story
The Indian government has finalized rules to regulate airfares and will publish them in two weeks, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court on Friday. The announcement comes as part of a public interest litigation (PIL) against arbitrary and exorbitant pricing by private airlines. The Supreme Court has asked the government to present these published rules by November 16, during its next hearing session.
Regulatory measures
'Ground airlines not complying with rules': SC
In August, the Supreme Court had asked the government to ground airlines that don't comply with rules.
This was after it learned that the Civil Aviation Ministry was issuing office memorandums on airfare pricing until final regulations are published.
However, these directives have not been followed by some airlines, prompting further action from the court.
Judicial scrutiny
Directive to government on addressing sharp airfare hikes
The Supreme Court had previously expressed concerns over sharp airfare hikes during festive seasons and holidays.
The court had directed the government to file an affidavit within four weeks detailing measures being taken to address these issues.
This was part of a larger case dating back to November 2025, when the court sought responses from the Centre on a plea seeking binding regulatory guidelines against unpredictable fluctuations in airfares and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines.