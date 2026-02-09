Rupee gains ground as US-India trade tariffs drop

Big news for anyone following the economy: US tariffs on Indian exports just dropped from 50% to 18%. That's great for industries like textiles, pharma, and even auto parts—plus it could mean more jobs and a stronger stock market at home.

Deal scrapped penalty on Russian oil imports

The deal didn't just cut tariffs. It also scrapped a penalty on Russian oil imports and opened doors for Indian tech products in the US.

Meanwhile, India's central bank has been working behind the scenes to keep the rupee stable as markets react to these global shifts.