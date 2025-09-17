Next Article
Rupee gains over 1% against US dollar
Business
The Indian rupee made a solid comeback on Wednesday, closing at 87.8150 per US dollar—its biggest single-day gain in nearly a month, after recently touching an all-time low.
The boost comes as hopes grow for US Fed rate cuts and progress in India-US trade talks.
Factors aiding the rupee's rise
A weaker US dollar set the stage, thanks to signs of a slowing American job market and talk of possible Fed rate cuts.
Amit Pabari from CR Forex Advisors pointed out that the rupee's move was helped by this dollar dip and even some strength from China's yuan.
Dipti Chitale of Mecklai Financial Services added that falling US treasury yields and positive vibes from India-US trade negotiations are also giving the rupee some extra lift right now.