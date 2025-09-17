Rupee gains over 1% against US dollar

Factors aiding the rupee's rise

A weaker US dollar set the stage, thanks to signs of a slowing American job market and talk of possible Fed rate cuts.

Amit Pabari from CR Forex Advisors pointed out that the rupee's move was helped by this dollar dip and even some strength from China's yuan.

Dipti Chitale of Mecklai Financial Services added that falling US treasury yields and positive vibes from India-US trade negotiations are also giving the rupee some extra lift right now.