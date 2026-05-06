Rupee jumps 0.7% to 94.61 amid U.S.-Iran deal reports Business May 06, 2026

Big news for the rupee: it jumped 0.7% on Wednesday to 94.61 per US dollar, marking its best day in over a month.

This comeback follows reports that the US and Iran are close to a deal to ease tensions and set a framework for more detailed nuclear negotiations, just a day after the rupee hit an all-time low.