Rupee jumps 0.7% to 94.61 amid U.S.-Iran deal reports
Business
Big news for the rupee: it jumped 0.7% on Wednesday to 94.61 per US dollar, marking its best day in over a month.
This comeback follows reports that the US and Iran are close to a deal to ease tensions and set a framework for more detailed nuclear negotiations, just a day after the rupee hit an all-time low.
Asian currencies and markets rally
The good vibes weren't just for India. The Korean won shot up over 2%, while the Indonesian rupiah and Philippine peso also gained ground.
Stock markets across Asia got a boost too, with India's Nifty 50 up by 1.2%.
Even bond markets joined in, as yields on India's main government bond dropped to 6.93%.