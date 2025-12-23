Rupee slips after 3-day rally

A weaker rupee means higher prices for imported goods like oil, which can push up inflation and make everyday expenses tougher for everyone. Since January, the rupee has lost nearly 6%, reflecting global market jitters from US politics and trade uncertainties.

What's behind the fall?

The dip was driven by local firms buying more dollars and pressure from forward contracts—moves that outweighed the RBI's efforts to steady things last week.

Rising oil prices and ongoing uncertainty in US politics and trade are also adding fuel to the fire, according to analysts at ICICI Bank and DBS Bank.