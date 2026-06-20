Russia to invest rupee surplus in India's fast growing sectors

Russia eyes ports biotech SEZs

Ports are high on the list, especially since India is rolling out more than 800 new infrastructure projects under its Sagarmala program.

Alexander Dynkin, president of the Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations, believes investing here could pay off for both sides.

Russia is also eyeing biotech (think health care and smarter farming tech) and special economic zones (SEZs), which offer some cool business perks and room for innovation.