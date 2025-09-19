Russian oil helps India shave 17% off import bill

Refiners are making the most of Russian oil

Russian oil has been selling for $3-5 less per barrel than other sources, and Indian refiners are making the most of it—even with higher US tariffs on Indian goods exported to the US.

These savings aren't just good news for refinery profits; analysts say they're also helping India manage inflation, rein in the fiscal cost of fuel subsidies, and maintain refinery profitability despite global ups and downs.