Ryanair CEO dismisses Musk takeover talk amid Starlink spat

Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary has dismissed Elon Musk 's interest in acquiring the budget airline. The spat between one of the world's richest men and one of Europe's most outspoken corporate leaders has been going on for days. The disagreement started over plans to install Starlink systems on Ryanair aircraft, with O'Leary saying that the extra fuel drag from such a system would be too expensive.

Response O'Leary calls Musk an 'idiot' After Musk accused him of being "misinformed," O'Leary didn't hold back. He told an Irish radio station, "I would pay no attention whatsoever to Elon Musk, he's an idiot." The Ryanair CEO also clarified that non-European citizens can't own a majority stake in European airlines. This was a direct response to Musk's interest in buying Ryanair.

Investment opportunity Musk invited to invest in Ryanair Despite the disagreement, O'Leary said he'd welcome Musk's investment in Ryanair. He said it would be a "very good investment," much better than what he's getting from X. The airline has been in talks with Starlink for about a year over installing their system on its planes. However, O'Leary said the estimated cost of $250 million annually was too high for his company.

Advertisement