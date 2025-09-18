Next Article
Saatvik Green Energy IPO opens tomorrow: Key details
Business
Saatvik Green Energy, a Haryana-based solar panel maker, is opening its ₹900 crore IPO on September 19.
The buzz is strong—grey market premium sits at ₹78, hinting at a possible 17% jump over the top price band.
The offer includes both new shares and some being sold by existing investors.
Offer details
You can apply until September 23, with shares expected to list on September 26. The price band is ₹442-₹465 per share (minimum retail investment: ₹14,880).
Most of the funds will go toward building a new solar plant in Odisha and paying off company debt.
Shares are split between institutional buyers (50%), retail investors (35%), and others (15%).