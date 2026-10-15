Salary hikes in India to average 9% in FY27: Survey

The survey projects NBFCs to lead the salary growth in 2027 at 10.1%, followed by energy (9.9%) and real estate and infrastructure sectors (both at 9.8%).

Roopank Chaudhary, Partner & Rewards Consulting Leader, Talent Solutions, India, Aon, said strong domestic consumption, sustained investment, and export growth continue to support business confidence.

He added these factors allow employers to invest in talent while maintaining cost discipline.