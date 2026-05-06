Samsung India asks government to rethink smartphones and IT contracts
Samsung India is asking the government to rethink its contracts for supplying smartphones and IT hardware, saying the cost of parts has gone up a lot.
Puneet Sethi, vice president, enterprise business, at Samsung India, says they aren't pulling any emergency moves, just hoping for a fair update.
Indian government unwilling to change terms
These government deals are a big deal for Samsung, covering things like smart displays for schools and rugged tablets for railway staff, especially now when technology parts are hard to get.
Even though the government isn't eager to change terms, Sethi says Samsung is sticking with its promises while trying to work things out.
Meanwhile, regular buyers are pulling back because prices have jumped, so Samsung's really counting on these contracts to keep business steady.