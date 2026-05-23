Sarda Energy Q4 FY26 profit jumps 46% to ₹158cr
Business
Sarda Energy & Minerals just posted a big win for Q4 FY26: net profit soared 46% to ₹158 crore, compared to last year's ₹108.3 crore.
Revenue nudged up 1.2% to ₹1,253.6 crore, thanks to stronger operations and better margins.
Sarda Energy EBITDA up 28.4%
EBITDA climbed 28.4% year over year to ₹347.4 crore, with margins improving from 21.8% to 27.7%. This bounce-back follows a weaker Q3 and shows the company is running more efficiently now.
Shares closed at ₹570 on May 23, up 1.41%.
Sarda Energy is active in steel, ferro alloys, power, and mining across central India, making it a key player in those sectors.