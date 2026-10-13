Sarvam in talks for $250-300 million to hit $3B valuation
Business
AI startup Sarvam, known for its Indian-language models, is in talks to raise another $250-300 million, doubling its valuation to $3 billion in just four months.
If this deal goes through, Sarvam would potentially make it the highest valued AI startup in the country.
Maharashtra approves Sarvam's Indus AI workspace
Sarvam already works with big names like LIC, SBI Life, IDFC First Bank, Tata Capital, and Cred.
The Maharashtra government has approved deployment of Sarvam's Indus AI workspace for things like drafting and translating documents, with government data hosted within India.
It's a major step up for the company.