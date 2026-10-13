IndiGo cancels flights to Saudi Arabia until October 17
What's the story
In light of the ongoing conflict in Saudi Arabia, IndiGo has canceled all flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah. The cancellations are effective until October 17, 2026. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport. The Saudi authorities have also extended the closure of Riyadh's international airport until Saturday.
Rising conflict
Houthis claim responsibility for ballistic missile attack
The Houthis have claimed responsibility for a ballistic missile attack on the airport, shortly after Saudi Arabia announced it had intercepted and destroyed a missile launched by the group toward Riyadh.
The escalation has prompted airlines across Europe and Asia to suspend services, with US carriers being warned by the Federal Aviation Administration to exercise caution when flying to or over Saudi Arabia.
Airline response
Akasa Air suspends flights to Riyadh, Jeddah
Akasa Air has also suspended all flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17, due to the escalating security situation in the Middle East.
The airline said affected passengers could get a full refund or reschedule their travel without any extra cost.
Passengers who booked through travel partners were advised to contact them directly for assistance.
Attack details
Fresh attack on Riyadh's international airport
A fresh attack on Riyadh's international airport left one dead and 11 others injured on Sunday.
This comes after a strike by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels that killed 13 people and injured more than 300.
Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen reported an unidentified projectile hit Terminal 4 of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, sparking a fire.