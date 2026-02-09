SBI becomes India's 2nd-most valuable bank

SBI's latest profits jumped 24% year-on-year, beating expectations by a big margin. For anyone interested in finance or investing, it shows how strong India's largest public sector bank by market capitalisation is right now—and why analysts are excited about its future.

Analysts are so upbeat that they've revised target prices

The surge came from loan growth, higher net interest income and lower credit costs, along with one-off items, strong treasury and foreign-exchange income and controlled employee costs.

Analysts are so upbeat that they've revised their target prices for SBI shares (JM Financial: ₹1,250; Motilal Oswal: ₹1,300), with 42 "buy" ratings and zero "sell" calls at the moment.