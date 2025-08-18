SBI PO prelims results expected soon: Here's how to check Business Aug 18, 2025

If you took the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims this August, your wait is almost over—results are expected by the end of August or in early September 2025 on sbi.co.in.

This year's exam, held on August 2, 4, and 5, saw candidates compete for just 541 PO spots.