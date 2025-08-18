SBI PO prelims results expected soon: Here's how to check
If you took the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims this August, your wait is almost over—results are expected by the end of August or in early September 2025 on sbi.co.in.
This year's exam, held on August 2, 4, and 5, saw candidates compete for just 541 PO spots.
How to check your result
Head to the 'Careers' section at sbi.co.in, find 'Recruitment Results,' and click on the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 link.
Enter your Registration or Roll Number and Date of Birth to see your result—don't forget to download it for later!
What next?
The Prelims had 100 MCQs covering English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning.
If you clear it, watch for your Mains admit card about a week before September's exam.
The full selection journey includes Prelims, Mains, then Interviews. Good luck!