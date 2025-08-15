SBI shares gain 2.66% this week: Check out stock's performance

SBI's steady rise—up 2.19% this month and 3.23% over three months—makes it stand out for anyone looking for reliable returns and easy-to-trade stocks in the finance world.

Strong numbers are behind the buzz: SBI reported an earnings per share of ₹86.06 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6, plus a six-month beta of 1.6862, showing it moves more than the market average but still has solid fundamentals that keep investors interested.