SBI shares gain 2.66% this week: Check out stock's performance
State Bank of India (SBI) shares rose 2.66% this week, last traded at ₹826.55 on Friday morning with over seven million shares traded—a sign that investors are paying close attention.
The bank now boasts a market cap of about ₹7.63 lakh crore.
SBI's steady rise
SBI's steady rise—up 2.19% this month and 3.23% over three months—makes it stand out for anyone looking for reliable returns and easy-to-trade stocks in the finance world.
Strong numbers are behind the buzz
Strong numbers are behind the buzz: SBI reported an earnings per share of ₹86.06 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6, plus a six-month beta of 1.6862, showing it moves more than the market average but still has solid fundamentals that keep investors interested.