SC allows government to reassess AGR dues for Vodafone Idea

Decision could protect users, keep telecom sector stable

Vodafone Idea argued they've already paid most of what's owed under a 2019 judgment and warned that more demands could threaten their survival—putting nearly 200 million subscribers and over 18,000 jobs at risk.

With the government now owning 49% of the company, this decision could help protect users and keep the telecom sector stable.

Investors seemed hopeful too: Vodafone Idea shares jumped over 11% after the news.