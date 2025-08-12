Scam linked to fake invoice discounting: ED arrests Sandeep Kumar
Sandeep Kumar, accused in a massive ₹792 crore scam tied to Capital Protection Force Pvt. Ltd., is now in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for three days after a Hyderabad court's order.
He was arrested on July 31, 2025, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and is being questioned about his role and where all the money went.
Allegations of luxury purchases and asset seizures
The alleged scheme—led by company director Amardeep Kumar—involved fake invoice discounting promises to investors.
The ED says money from this fraud funded luxury buys like real estate, equity investments, casino trips, and even an aircraft.
Sandeep reportedly got ₹4.85 crore himself and ran companies that benefited from these funds.
So far, assets worth ₹18.14 crore (including properties linked to Sandeep) have been seized as investigators dig deeper into how everything was set up and spent.