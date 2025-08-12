Scam linked to fake invoice discounting: ED arrests Sandeep Kumar

Allegations of luxury purchases and asset seizures

The alleged scheme—led by company director Amardeep Kumar—involved fake invoice discounting promises to investors.

The ED says money from this fraud funded luxury buys like real estate, equity investments, casino trips, and even an aircraft.

Sandeep reportedly got ₹4.85 crore himself and ran companies that benefited from these funds.

So far, assets worth ₹18.14 crore (including properties linked to Sandeep) have been seized as investigators dig deeper into how everything was set up and spent.