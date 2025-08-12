Next Article
HUL shareholders approve demerger of ice-cream business
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) shareholders just gave the go-ahead to spin off the company's ice-cream business.
In a recent e-vote, about 75% backed the move.
This is part of Unilever's bigger plan—first announced in March 2024—to separate its global ice-cream segment, with everything expected to wrap up by the end of 2025.
What will the demerger create?
The demerger will create a new listed company: Kwality Wall's (India) Limited.
If you own HUL shares, you'll get shares in this new ice-cream-focused brand too.
The idea is to let the ice-cream business run independently and sharpen its focus—part of Unilever's strategy to make each business stand on its own and grow stronger.