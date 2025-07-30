Next Article
Schaeffler India shares gain 2% on solid Q2 results
Schaeffler India's stock got a nice 2% boost on Wednesday, landing at ₹4,128.80 after the company shared its latest Q2 results.
The numbers were solid enough to give investors more confidence, especially with the added details from their Investor Presentation and call.
Revenue and net profit jump year-on-year
Revenue for Q2 2025 hit ₹2,352.59 crore—up from last year's ₹2,106.84 crore—and net profit climbed to ₹287.11 crore compared to ₹245.45 crore last year.
Earlier this year, Schaeffler also announced a final dividend of ₹28 per share (paid in April), showing they're keen on rewarding shareholders as the company keeps growing steadily.