Reliance plans ₹52,200cr IPO for Jio Infocomm

Jio valued at over $100 billion

Reliance is already chatting with SEBI for approvals, and the IPO could give early backers like Meta and Google a chance to cash out after their huge investments in 2020.

There are some regulatory hurdles—rules say at least 25% of shares should be public—but Reliance thinks now isn't the time for a bigger offer.

With Jio valued at over $100 billion, everyone's watching to see when they'll make it official.

This move could boost Jio's brand and help fund its next wave of digital growth.