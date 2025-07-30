Reliance plans ₹52,200cr IPO for Jio Infocomm
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance is gearing up to take Jio Infocomm public in what could be India's biggest-ever IPO, aiming to raise ₹52,200 crore by selling just 5% of the company.
If it goes through, this will smash Hyundai India's previous record and mark a major moment for Indian tech.
Jio valued at over $100 billion
Reliance is already chatting with SEBI for approvals, and the IPO could give early backers like Meta and Google a chance to cash out after their huge investments in 2020.
There are some regulatory hurdles—rules say at least 25% of shares should be public—but Reliance thinks now isn't the time for a bigger offer.
With Jio valued at over $100 billion, everyone's watching to see when they'll make it official.
This move could boost Jio's brand and help fund its next wave of digital growth.